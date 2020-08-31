Rugby stars join eager Aucklanders heading to airport for first time in weeks

Rugby stars are among those lining up to travel by air out of Auckland for the first time in weeks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Auckland moved down to Alert Level "2.5" overnight, with travel into and out of the region now allowed.

Beauden Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu were among those leaving Auckland, heading down to Wellington for the north versus south rugby match.

Air New Zealand has introduced a range of measures on their flights to help lower the risk of Covid-19 spreading on one of their flights.

The main one is masks - all passengers travelling on a flight will be required to wear a mask, and those refusing to wear one will not be allowed on board.

Passengers are also being asked to wear their mask at all times inside airports, as well as to physically distance themselves from others inside airports.

A limited number of seats will be filled on flights to allow for physical distancing.

Lounges and valet services re-open today, but the number of people inside them will be limited to 100 at a time.