Rotorua police investigating after man found with gunshot wound

Source:  1 NEWS

Rotorua police are investigating an incident which saw a man transported to hospital this afternoon with a gunshot wound.

A police officer stands at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement this evening, police said witnesses are being sought following the firearms incident on Te Ngae Road in Ngapuna.

Emergency services were called at 3.25pm after a man was located with the injury.

Police say he was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

"One person is assisting police with our enquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident," the statement said. 

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who was travelling in the area at the time and has any dash cam footage."

Anyone who has any information that could assist police with inquiries is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 210805/5237.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

