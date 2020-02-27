TODAY |

Rotorua man who beat five-year-old son to death jailed for at least 17 years

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been today sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his five-year-old son in Rotorua last year.

William James Sio. Source: 1 NEWS

William James Sio, 25, was sentenced in the Rotorua District Court to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years for the fatal beating of his son, Ferro-James Sio, at his home on Union Street in February, 2020.

"The deliberate death of a child is a tragedy for all involved," Detective Sergeant Caroline Wharton said today in a statement.

"Ferro-James was killed by the very person with a duty of care to protect him. Our thoughts are with Ferro-James’ family and friends today as they continue to mourn his short life.

"We can only hope our work to hold his murderer to account will bring them some level of comfort."

Wharton urged anyone who is a victim of family harm or are concerned about the safety of a loved one to call 111.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
