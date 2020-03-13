TODAY |

'A role model for the whole world' – Woman who lost husband and son in Christchurch attacks praises NZ's compassion, kindness

A woman who lost her husband and son in the Christchurch terror attacks has praised New Zealanders for their compassion and kindness one year on from the tragedy.

Widow Ambreen Naeem and social worker Maha Galal joined Breakfast to discuss the tragedy one year on. Source: Breakfast

On March 15, 2019, 51 people were killed and 49 others were injured in shootings in two Christchurch mosques.

Ambreen Naeem, who became a single mother and breadwinner after losing her husband and son in the March 15 attacks, said, “It’s really hard – really hard losing a husband and a son.”

In an extraordinary act of heroism, Ms Naeem’s husband, Naeem Rashid, ran towards the gunman, while her son Talha laid on top of a person as he was dying and told them not to move, saving their life.

“He was the best husband, and he was the best son,” Ms Naeem told Breakfast this morning. “He [Ms Naeem’s husband] was very loving, caring and very gentle, and very compassionate.

“There are no words to describe him – he was amazing. And Talha, he was a great blessing - both of them. My husband and my son. I consider them great blessings from Allah. They were great blessings he had given me for those 21, 22 years.”

Artist Paul Walsh created the tribute to Naeem Rashid in Auckland’s Avondale. Source: Breakfast

Social worker Maha Galal, who lost two of her friends in the Christchurch terror attacks, said it was hard to comprehend what took place.

“It’s really hard, believe me, because they start tell[ing] me about their story, you know all of them is traumatised. All of us, in fact, and they keep telling us the same story of trying to encourage them to look after the future and be strong.”

Siham Alsalfiti lost her husband, Abdelfattah Qasem, in the terror attack. Source: Breakfast

Ms Galal praised Ms Naeem for encouraging the widows to “keep going, keep doing what we are doing, keep looking after your kids” and to even attend English courses.

“She’s amazing. She’s one of the inspiring people who’s really loved. I’m trying to do my best, but I hope I can do more.”

New Zealanders must 'stand up' and 'be vigilant' to hate, says Race Relations Commissioner

Ms Galal has since created a Facebook group, We Are One, which looks to “support all the victims” with the help of the wider community, including two churches and the Student Salvation Army.

“It really gives out a message – ‘We are one’. We need each other … What I can see from this group, there is a different culture [who] come and support us, [who come from a] different religion, and they are doing that from [their] heart."

It’s been just shy of one year since the massacre, and the community is still coping. Source: 1 NEWS

The group provides help for the community, including transportation and helping people move houses.

One person, Ms Galal said, was forced to move following the attack as they could no longer move easily up steps.

“New Zealand can be a role model for the whole world,” Ms Naeem added. “The love and compassion they have shown and the solidarity they have shown to us.

“I think that this is really important for the world to learn from this, and I think that this should go on understanding and the compassion for different, diverse cultures, and that should carry on forever.”

The Remembrance Service will be broadcast live on TVNZ 1 and 1NEWS.co.nz from 3pm on Sunday.

