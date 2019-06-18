Rocket attacks in vicinity of Camp Taji, no Kiwi casualties says PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's been advised there are no New Zealand casualties from rockets attacks in the vicinity of Camp Taji in Iraq where Kiwi troops are based.

Ms Ardern this afternoon confirmed reports of rocket attacks in the vicinity of the camp.

"I'm told that none have come over and into the perimeter of the camp and therefore there have been no New Zealand casualties," she told reporters at Parliament.

"I'm also advised that from time to time we do have rockets in the vicinity of Camp Taji," she said.

"And of course while that is not something you ever want to get used to hearing, particularly when it's in the vicinity of New Zealanders who are deployed, that is the reality of the environment that are working in."

Ms Ardern said she has not received detailed advice on who is responsible for the attack.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"My first check was, of course, was to hear the wellbeing of New Zealanders deployed there. [I've] been given the advice that they have not been affected. Beyond that I don't have further information at this point."

New Zealand has up to 95 people deployed in Camp Taji in a training capacity and the Government announced last week that the troops will be pulled out of Iraq by June 2020.

Ms Ardern said today the rocket attacks will not change the deployment or withdrawal plan at this stage.