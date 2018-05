State Highway 1 from Blenheim to Kaikoura is closed this morning due to rock fall.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

The road is closed between Clarence and Mangamaunu.

Motorists are being asked to use the Lewis Pass to get to Christchurch from Picton and the reverse.

Route 70 is currently open and Kaikoura remains accessible via SH1 from the south.