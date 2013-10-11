TODAY |

Roads, rail and mental health - find out exactly where the Government is spending nearly $8 billion

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Government has released further details of its multi-billion dollar infrastructure spend - announcing $7.3 billion worth of projects from the total $12 billion package. 

Cars travelling on the motorway. Source: Breakfast

$6.8 billion for transport infrastructure in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Canterbury and Queenstown, of that:
- $1.1b goes to rail
- $2.2b to new roads in Auckland

$300 million health investment, of that: 
- $83m to child and maternal healh
- $96m to mental health and addiction
- $26m to regional and rural service projects
- $75m to upgrading and fixing aging hospital facilities
- $20m for contingency 

$200 million to decarbonise New Zealand’s buildings, of that: 
- $4.8m for eight schools to replace coal boilers used for heating
- $2.4m to replace Ashburton Hospital's coal boiler
- $2.8m to raise Hillmorton Hospital's mental health unit's Green Star rating. 

$400 million had already been announced to fix old school buildings. 

Last year, the Government said of the $12 billion package, $8 billion would go to new infrastructure projects including roads, rail and schools and helping state-owned buildings become low carbon. Another $4 billion will go towards the Government’s multi-year capital allowance.

Background

Finance Minister Grant Robertson made the announcement at the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU).

Of the $8 billion for infrastructure:

- $6.8b goes to transport, mainly roads and heavy rail.
- $300 million goes to regional projects (for investment such as wharfs, separate to the Provincial Growth Fund which invests for economic opportunities).
- $300m goes to District Health Boards for projects such as upgrading earthquake-prone hospitals, removing asbestos, and investing in new facilities.
- $200m goes to "decarbonise" New Zealand’s buildings (this could include phasing out coal burners in schools and hospitals, insulation or double glazing).
- $400m, already announced, goes to schools to fix old buildings.

New Zealand
Politics
Transport
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mother says baby might have survived if Hutt Valley DHB's hospital staff had been 'adequately trained'
2
Kiwi teens taken off Chinese train, quarantined, amid coronavirus outbreak after one found to have high temperature
3
'Excuse me?' Tiger Woods speechless after hearing of friend Kobe Bryant's death moments after final round
4
Crusaders flag positional switch for Jack Goodhue for Super Rugby Round 1
5
Severe weather warning: Gusts strong enough to damage powerlines possible tomorrow
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Kiwis are sending large amounts of recyclable plastic to landfills

00:38

Two arrested over suspected gang shootings in Bay of Plenty

Serious concerns for deaf woman missing in Auckland
07:45

Almost half of prison inmates in NZ have suffered traumatic brain injuries, new study finds