Roads, rail and mental health - find out exactly where the Government is spending nearly $8 billion

The Government has released further details of its multi-billion dollar infrastructure spend - announcing $7.3 billion worth of projects from the total $12 billion package.

$6.8 billion for transport infrastructure in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Canterbury and Queenstown, of that:

- $1.1b goes to rail

- $2.2b to new roads in Auckland

$300 million health investment, of that:

- $83m to child and maternal healh

- $96m to mental health and addiction

- $26m to regional and rural service projects

- $75m to upgrading and fixing aging hospital facilities

- $20m for contingency

$200 million to decarbonise New Zealand’s buildings, of that:

- $4.8m for eight schools to replace coal boilers used for heating

- $2.4m to replace Ashburton Hospital's coal boiler

- $2.8m to raise Hillmorton Hospital's mental health unit's Green Star rating.

$400 million had already been announced to fix old school buildings.

Last year, the Government said of the $12 billion package, $8 billion would go to new infrastructure projects including roads, rail and schools and helping state-owned buildings become low carbon. Another $4 billion will go towards the Government’s multi-year capital allowance.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson made the announcement at the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU).

