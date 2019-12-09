TODAY |

Roads cut off, tourists remain stranded after severe rain, flooding in South Island

Source:  1 NEWS

Parts of the South Island are still cut off after severe weather ravaged the island over the weekend causing flooding.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Breakfast’s Maddy Lloyd has this 6am, December 9 update. Source: Breakfast

Wild weather over the past two days caused major disruption for local commuters and tourists.

Close to 1000 tourists are stranded at Franz Josef, with the main State Highway 6 network closed from Hokitika to Franz Josef, as well as Franz Josef to Haast and Haast Pass.

Major flooding of the Rangitata River has closed State Highway 1 at Rangitata in Canterbury and a state of emergency remains in place for Timaru.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Flooding has left tourists and locals stranded in South Canterbury. Source: 1 NEWS

State Highway 2 near Geraldine in Canterbury is closed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Flooding has led to a state of emergency in the area. Source: Ange Protheroe

Residents are urged to be patient while work continues this morning to get an alternative route open, which would be reserved for emergency services and authorities.

If you don't need to be on the road, stay at home, authorities urge locals.

The council is set to inspect flood damaging today and authorities are on standby in Wanaka, bracing for further flooding.

While the wet weather is set to continue into today for some regions, others can expect it to start clearing.

Dunedin and Invercargill are expecting rain, potentially reaching Oamaru by the late afternoon. Showers are also expected in Milford Sound and along the West Coast, clearing later in the day.

New Zealand
Southland
Christchurch and Canterbury
Dunedin and Otago
West Coast
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Homicide investigation launched after body found in Invercargill
2
Otago University dental students give $70,000 worth of free treatments to people with low incomes
3
Beneficiaries being delivered My Food Bag meals as part of Government trial
4
Auckland mum chases down man after reportedly catching him performing lewd act in local park
5
Historical documents show Japanese army asked for one sex slave for every 70 soldiers during WWII
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man charged with murder of West Coast woman
01:39

Residents defying new safety measures aimed at stopping people jumping off Northland's Taipā Bridge
00:54

Watch: Canterbury man's daring chopper mission to save tractor from floodwaters

Fourth person dies after major car crash near Kaikōura