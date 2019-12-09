Roads cut off, tourists remain stranded after severe rain, flooding in South Island

Parts of the South Island are still cut off after severe weather ravaged the island over the weekend causing flooding.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wild weather over the past two days caused major disruption for local commuters and tourists.

Close to 1000 tourists are stranded at Franz Josef, with the main State Highway 6 network closed from Hokitika to Franz Josef, as well as Franz Josef to Haast and Haast Pass.

Major flooding of the Rangitata River has closed State Highway 1 at Rangitata in Canterbury and a state of emergency remains in place for Timaru.

Your playlist will load after this ad

State Highway 2 near Geraldine in Canterbury is closed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Residents are urged to be patient while work continues this morning to get an alternative route open, which would be reserved for emergency services and authorities.

If you don't need to be on the road, stay at home, authorities urge locals.

The council is set to inspect flood damaging today and authorities are on standby in Wanaka, bracing for further flooding.

While the wet weather is set to continue into today for some regions, others can expect it to start clearing.