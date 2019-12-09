Roads cut off, tourists remain stranded after severe rain, flooding in South Island

Parts of the South Island are still cut off after severe weather ravaged the island over the weekend causing flooding.
Wild weather over the past two days caused major disruption for local commuters and tourists.
Close to 1000 tourists are stranded at Franz Josef, with the main State Highway 6 network closed from Hokitika to Franz Josef, as well as Franz Josef to Haast and Haast Pass.
Major flooding of the Rangitata River has closed State Highway 1 at Rangitata in Canterbury and a state of emergency remains in place for Timaru.
State Highway 2 near Geraldine in Canterbury is closed.
Residents are urged to be patient while work continues this morning to get an alternative route open, which would be reserved for emergency services and authorities.
If you don't need to be on the road, stay at home, authorities urge locals.
The council is set to inspect flood damaging today and authorities are on standby in Wanaka, bracing for further flooding.
While the wet weather is set to continue into today for some regions, others can expect it to start clearing.
Dunedin and Invercargill are expecting rain, potentially reaching Oamaru by the late afternoon. Showers are also expected in Milford Sound and along the West Coast, clearing later in the day.