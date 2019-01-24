Road to Cape Kidnappers to be re-opened, after slip that injured tourists

After a marathon four hour council meeting the Hastings District council has voted in favour of re-opening the beach road to Cape Kidnappers while it under goes a quantitative risk assessment.

However, the Department of Conservation will keep the track that runs to a section of the gannet colony on conservation land closed until that risk assessment is completed.

This means Gannet Beach Adventures who operates tractor tours along the beach to the gannet colonies will only be able to operate a reduced service.

Two Korean tourists were injured when they were caught up in a slip on this stretch of the track in January.

The council voted 7 to 5 in favour of re-opening the road.

A report found that 25,000 cubic metres of rock fell on the January 23 landslide and the speed of the tumbling boulders would have been "extremely rapid".