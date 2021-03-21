Richie McCaw shows off bagpipe talent as 'secret guest' on Christchurch leg of Wiggles tour

Former All Black Richie McCaw has surprised Wiggles fans today by appearing as a secret guest at a show in Christchurch today.

Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field with rugby legend, Richie McCaw. Source: Instagram

The group sent a teaser announcement out yesterday, ahead of the show, saying, "Surprise! We've got a mystery special guest joining us when we visit Christchurch on Sunday!

"Can you guess who they are? Hint: They're not bad at rugby or the bagpipes!," an Instagram post read.

Instead of a sporting black jersey, McCaw took the stage dressed in a Wiggles black skivvy, leading the show with a version of Scotland The Brave on the bagpipes.

McCaw also presented blue Wiggle Anthony Field with an All Blacks jersey featuring the number 7 on the back.

One song, however, was not enough for the sporting legend, as he later returned to the stage to finish the show with the song We're All Fruit Salad.