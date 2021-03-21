TODAY |

Richie McCaw shows off bagpipe talent as 'secret guest' on Christchurch leg of Wiggles tour

Source:  1 NEWS

Former All Black Richie McCaw has surprised Wiggles fans today by appearing as a secret guest at a show in Christchurch today.

Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field with rugby legend, Richie McCaw. Source: Instagram

The group sent a teaser announcement out yesterday, ahead of the show, saying, "Surprise! We've got a mystery special guest joining us when we visit Christchurch on Sunday!

"Can you guess who they are? Hint: They're not bad at rugby or the bagpipes!," an Instagram post read. 

Instead of a sporting black jersey, McCaw took the stage dressed in a Wiggles black skivvy, leading the show with a version of Scotland The Brave on the bagpipes.

McCaw also presented blue Wiggle Anthony Field with an All Blacks jersey featuring the number 7 on the back.

One song, however, was not enough for the sporting legend, as he later returned to the stage to finish the show with the song We're All Fruit Salad.

Field thanked McCaw for his appearance, Instagramming a beaming photo of the pair in their new black kit.

