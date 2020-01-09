Revealed: New Zealand's luckiest region this year for Lotto wins, ahead of tonight's $30 million draw

One region in particular has been scooping up jackpots and wins in the Lotto this year.

Tonight $30 million is up for grabs in the Lotto Powerball, with the draw airing on TVNZ1 tonight.

The sky-high prize keeps rising because no one's winning the jackpot, but people in the South Island are still winning some pretty healthy prizes.

In the first seven weeks of this year, five of the big prizes were from tickets sold in the South Island.

A player from Christchurch won $600,000 with Strike First Division Strike in January and First Division winners have also been sold in Alexander, Tuatapere, Wānaka and Temuka this year, Lotto NZ says.

The last Powerball jackpot was also won by someone in the South Island, with a customer winning $17.1 million in late December from a ticket bought in Twizel.

It took the winner three weeks to claim their prize, with Lotto NZ considering bringing in a private investigator to track them down.

"I wasn't in a rush to claim the prize – and I needed some time to process things," the winner said after coming forward.