TODAY |

Residents defying new safety measures aimed at stopping people jumping off Northland's Taipā Bridge

Source:  1 NEWS

Northland residents say they will resist new safety regulations to maintain a favourite pastime - jumping into the Taipā River.

Your playlist will load after this ad

People like the two lane bridge, but aren't happy with the new rules. Source: 1 NEWS

The new regulations have come with the expansion of the Taipā Bridge to two lanes, with the New Zealand Transport Agency saying the pastime is dangerous and needs to stop.

While the NZTA would not be interviewed, it said people could injure themselves on submerged hazards like rocks, floating debris and passing boats, especially at low tide. There are signs on the bridge warning people about submerged objects.

The initial plans for the bridge included a jumping platform. However, a health and safety review saw NZTA backtrack and settle on a viewing platform instead.

But Northland MP Shane Jones said he had been jumping off the bridge for years.

“I remember jumping off the bridge for the last fifty years and it hasn't done me any harm,” he said.

“Who's gonna wander around with pencil and pads and a pair of roman sandals enforcing it?”

Locals are also rallying against the ban on Facebook. Others at the bridge are defiant.

“I just don't get it aye. I mean, there's a bridge, there's water. It's just bound to happen,” one resident said. 

“Until someone tells me to stop, I'll keep going,” another said.

New Zealand
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:20
Beneficiaries being delivered My Food Bag meals as part of Government trial
2
Fourth person dies after major car crash near Kaikōura
3
Auckland mum chases down man after reportedly catching him performing lewd act in local park
4
Over 300,000 lightning strikes around NZ today
5
Watch: Canterbury man's daring chopper mission to save tractor from floodwaters
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:43

1 NEWS weather presenter Renee Wright breaks down the wild weekend weather
02:20

Beneficiaries being delivered My Food Bag meals as part of Government trial
01:59

Anxious Samoan community in Auckland rallying to help those affected by measles epidemic

Large part of the South Island has already received three times December's average monthly rainfall