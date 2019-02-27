Resident says wife in tears with 'home and garden full of smoke' as new fire spreads near Nelson

A man says his wife called him in tears saying the "home and garden was full of smoke" as a new fire spreads in the Tasman region.

Mark English is waiting for the call from police to evacuate his home.

The large Pigeon Valley fire that was recently contained didn't trouble his property on Maisey Rd in Redwood Valley, however the new flare up is too close for comfort.

"Never really got close to us at all, but this time it's a little more real because you can actually see it from our home," he told 1 NEWS.

Mr English first heard of the fire from his wife in a phone call where she was in tears, saying the home and the garden was full of smoke.

"It's so dry it's ridiculous, we need about two weeks rain," he said.

The state of emergency from the Pigeon Valley fire had only been lifted today, before new evacuations were ordered after a fire broke out at Cut Hill, Upper Moutere this afternoon.

Sixteen fire engines have been sent, as well as support units including pumps, tankers and helicopters.

NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll says the outlook for Nelson is looking "very dry" and the region is set for its driest January and February on record.

"Basically in the next five days, there’s virtually nothing of note for Nelson in terms of rain. It looks very dry.

"According to the airport record which dates back to 1941, we are currently on track for Nelson to have the driest January and February on record with a total of 14mm of rainfall.

"It’s a bit unusual that we have seen these dry months back-to-back."