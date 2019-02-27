TODAY |

Resident says wife in tears with 'home and garden full of smoke' as new fire spreads near Nelson

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Nelson

A man says his wife called him in tears saying the "home and garden was full of smoke" as a new fire spreads in the Tasman region.

Mark English is waiting for the call from police to evacuate his home.

The large Pigeon Valley fire that was recently contained didn't trouble his property on Maisey Rd in Redwood Valley, however the new flare up is too close for comfort.

"Never really got close to us at all, but this time it's a little more real because you can actually see it from our home," he told 1 NEWS.

Mr English first heard of the fire from his wife in a phone call where she was in tears, saying the home and the garden was full of smoke.

"It's so dry it's ridiculous, we need about two weeks rain," he said.

The state of emergency from the Pigeon Valley fire had only been lifted today, before new evacuations were ordered after a fire broke out at Cut Hill, Upper Moutere this afternoon.

Sixteen fire engines have been sent, as well as support units including pumps, tankers and helicopters.

NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll says the outlook for Nelson is looking "very dry" and the region is set for its driest January and February on record.

"Basically in the next five days, there’s virtually nothing of note for Nelson in terms of rain. It looks very dry.

"According to the airport record which dates back to 1941, we are currently on track for Nelson to have the driest January and February on record with a total of 14mm of rainfall.

"It’s a bit unusual that we have seen these dry months back-to-back."


Mark English is waiting for the call from police to evacuate his home. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Nelson
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Close up of a girl hands buying contraceptive pills and pharmacist explaining in a pharmacy

One-month rationing of Levlen ED contraceptive to end on Friday
01:08
The crash occurred on State Highway 2 near Whakatāne, and has led to major delays.

Witness to Bay of Plenty triple fatal truck crash says there was 'damage everywhere' people vomiting in distress
00:54
Invercargill Mayor, Sir Tim Shadbolt, says the government needs to back off.

'Leave us alone' says Invercargill's SIT in face of polytechnic merger proposal
01:03
Canterbury District Commander superintendent John Price appeared emotional as he spoke to reporters about last night’s shooting.

'It tears at the very fabric of our society' - Police make emotional statement after man shoots at officers in Christchurch