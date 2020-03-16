TODAY |

Reserve Bank responding to 'malicious attack' as data systems breached

Source:  1 NEWS

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has today reported a breach to one of its data systems in what Governor Adrian Orr called a "malicious attack".

Source: 1 NEWS

An urgent investigation has been launched after a third party file sharing service used by the bank to share and store some sensitive information was illegally accessed, the Reserve Bank said today in a statement.

Governor Adrian Orr said the breach has since been contained, and the matter is being treated with the highest priority.

“We are working closely with domestic and international cyber security experts and other relevant authorities as part of our investigation and response to this malicious attack. The nature and extent of information that has been potentially accessed is still being determined, but it may include some commercially and personally sensitive information,” Orr said.

“The system has been secured and taken offline until we have completed our initial investigations. It will take time to understand the full implications of this breach, and we are working with system users whose information may have been accessed."

Orr said the Reserve Bank's core functions "remain sound and operational.”

New Zealand
Business
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Thirty-one new cases of Covid-19 in NZ over past three days, all at the border
2
Scene examination complete for gang-related Kaiapoi double shooting
3
Prepare for Level 4 lockdown if new Covid-19 strain escapes into community, expert warns
4
Police investigating after body washes up at Raglan beach
5
The Chase's Mark Labbett plans on being 'skinniest chaser'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Water restrictions imposed on the Far North

Nine-year-old girl reported missing in Waikato found safe and well
00:35

Boat goes up in flames at Taupō marina

Water safety advocate wants lifeguards at lakes after spate of drownings