TODAY |

Reserve Bank Governor warns against putting money into high-risk 'duds' as bank deposit rates low

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Economy
Business

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has warned savers against putting their money into high-risk investments offering high returns while interest rates on bank deposits are low.

The Reserve Bank last week cut the official cash rate by half a per cent to a record low one per cent.  Retail banks responded by lowering both their home loan rates and the interest they pay on savings accounts and term deposits.

Mr Orr has told TVNZ1's Q+A in an interview for tonight's programme he's concerned finance companies are offering high rates.

He says that's why the Reserve Bank is working closely with the Financial Markets Authority and the Commerce Commission, and has reinvigorated the Council of Financial Regulators.

Mr Orr acknowledged that with a low OCR and low returns on term deposits, some people will look to high-risk investments.

But he says they need to think about alternative investments and how to put their capital to work and pointed out saving is investment.

"If you're saving with cash under the pillow you're losing in real terms. If you've got it in a low nominal bank account, well you might break even on inflation," he said.

"So it's time to have proper conversations and not be sold duds around high-risk investments that aren't justified by the returns. So all this talk about us having learnt and being responsible as financial advisors - time to step up," Mr Orr said. 

The central bank governor also says he's watching the banks closely to see that the cut in the official cash rate is passed on to lending rates.   

* Q+A is on TVNZ1 on Mondays at 9.30pm, and the episode is then available on TVNZ OnDemand and as a podcast in all the usual places.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Adrian Orr tells Q+A savers need to think before investing and it’s time for financial advisors to step up. Source: Q+A
More From
New Zealand
Economy
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
3
The All Blacks' big men have come under fire after Saturday's loss to Australia.
Sam Cane says All Blacks forwards must avoid Wallabies ‘s*** fight’ by improving at the breakdown
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first two Tests
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:42

'Support Women's Sport Basin Reserve' campaign lacks support as deadline looms
Jack Tame interviews the Prime Minister on why business confidence has plunged to its lowest in 10 years.

Watch Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speak with media at weekly post-Cabinet meeting
Sean Mathew Doak, 25, appears in court.

Auckland police officer on trial accused of threatening subdued woman with taser, sparking it in back of patrol car
00:19
It’s blaming underperforming investments in South America, China and Australia.

Fonterra forecasts up to $675 million loss for financial year