Researchers claim some of our early childhood centres are too noisy, cold, and overcrowded

Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft is adding his voice to the concerns over noise, heat and space levels within some early childhood centres.

Under Ministry of Education guidelines, ECEs can operate with a minimum indoor temperature of 16 degrees.

Otago University PhD student Mike Bedford says the World Health Organisation's recommended level is 18 degrees.

The guidelines also state children need a minimum of 2.5 square metres each indoors, and 5 square metres outdoors.

Mr Bedford said this appears to be one of the worst minimum space levels in the OECD.

"How can we call this quality in early childhood education, because that's what the Ministry of Education is supposed to be achieving, is quality, not simply child-minding in minimal spaces," Mr Bedford said.

The Government has recently announced the development of a 10-year strategic plan for early learning.

There is an opportunity for space, heating and noise to be considered with the plan's scope.

Judge Becroft says he will be raising his concerns with Government officials.

"I'll be doing that as Children's Commissioner. I also wear the hat of Chair of the Education Summit Advisory Group. In both capacities, this information will be going there urgently," Judge Becroft said.

The Ministry of Education said the regulations were developed in the late 1990s.