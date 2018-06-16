 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Researchers claim some of our early childhood centres are too noisy, cold, and overcrowded

share

Arrun Soma 

1 NEWS Reporter

Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft is adding his voice to the concerns over noise, heat and space levels within some early childhood centres.

Judge Andrew Becroft says he's worried about the health risks for children, and he'll be pushing the research to a ministerial advisory group.
Source: 1 NEWS

Under Ministry of Education guidelines, ECEs can operate with a minimum indoor temperature of 16 degrees.

Otago University PhD student Mike Bedford says the World Health Organisation's recommended level is 18 degrees.

The guidelines also state children need a minimum of 2.5 square metres each indoors, and 5 square metres outdoors.

Mr Bedford said this appears to be one of the worst minimum space levels in the OECD.

"How can we call this quality in early childhood education, because that's what the Ministry of Education is supposed to be achieving, is quality, not simply child-minding in minimal spaces," Mr Bedford said.

The Government has recently announced the development of a 10-year strategic plan for early learning.

There is an opportunity for space, heating and noise to be considered with the plan's scope.

Judge Becroft says he will be raising his concerns with Government officials.

"I'll be doing that as Children's Commissioner. I also wear the hat of Chair of the Education Summit Advisory Group. In both capacities, this information will be going there urgently," Judge Becroft said.

The Ministry of Education said the regulations were developed in the late 1990s.

The ministry said it would like to hear from the researchers about their work, and that it welcomes feedback from families.

Related

Arrun Soma

Social Issues

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

00:26
2
Peter Gerald Scully is facing up to 60 more charges, including child murder, torture and abuse against children

Australian man sentenced to life imprisonment in notorious child sex abuse case


01:59
3
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

4

Rare, venomous sea snake pays a visit to Tauranga marina

5
All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock says the first 40 minutes has been a key area of focus at training this week.

LIVE: RED CARD! French down to 14 men early after ugly aerial collision forces Beauden Barrett off for head check

All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock says the first 40 minutes has been a key area of focus at training this week.

LIVE: RED CARD! French down to 14 men early after ugly aerial collision forces Beauden Barrett off for head check

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of tonight's second Test between the All Blacks and France at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Government stands by Housing New Zealand evictions

National spokeswoman Judith Collins says each eviction needs to be looked at individually.


02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 