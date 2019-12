It's a race against the clock for South Canterbury authorities ahead of forecast bad weather.

Teams are trying to repair stop banks near the Rangitata River bridges.

State Highway 1 remains closed at Rangitata and 115 properties have been evacuated following flooding on the weekend.

On the West Coast, road crews cleared 12 slips on State Highway 6 to allow hundreds of stranded tourists to leave Franz Josef.

It's also expected a large chunk of State Highway 6 will re-open from 10am today.