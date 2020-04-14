Real-time wildlife cameras surging in popularity as Kiwis get their nature fix in lockdown

We are coming up to three weeks in lockdown now. That's nearly three weeks of the same back yard, the same neighbourhood park and the fridge with the same contents, no matter how many times you check it.

But there is something else you can feast your eyes on - Kiwis who can't get into the wild are bringing the wild to them instead.

As humanity seemingly grinds to a halt, the world around us carries on.

But, through the internet, we can get pretty much anywhere with the click of a mouse through live cameras.

Jellyfish, puppies, bald eagles and pandas. Too far from the beach? No problem! Want to get into the mountains? You don't even have to put your boots on!

Webcam and wildlife park sites around the world have seen a jump in views in the past few months as cooped up humans turn to computers for their nature fix.

Emily McParland of the Essex Wildlife Trust said its live streams have had a 275 per cent increase in visitors compared to the same time last year.

"Huge people are tuning in and its so important right now that people get that connection with nature." she said.

That connection aids mental wellbeing. Clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland said looking at landscapes, even through a computer screen, delivered huge benefits.

"We can often be boxed in, especially at the moment. But looking at a landscape gives a broadening perspective. You can feel yourself lifting your head and it sends a good signal to your body to look up, look around you, take this in." he said.

He said a study in Japan also found viewing images of animals, especially baby ones, could improve focus.

"They found that they had an increase in the reward centres of their brain. They felt better and they concentrated better afterwards when they were doing their work."

Between February and April, the Department of Conservation's royal albatross live cam near Dunedin has had almost 70,000 more viewers than this time last year.

Digital Manager Ligs Hoffman said it's been a welcome distraction for office workers even before the lockdown.

"It brings a calmness to them. We have people watching from call centres. Other agencies tell us they have it on the big screen while they're doing their work."

Auckland Zoo has also increased video production since closing its doors to the public. And is working on providing more live streams of its animal enclosures.

"People can hear and see the delights of the zoo in our different habitats and chat with our keepers." Auckland Zoo’s head of Conservation Advocacy and Engagement Sarah Thomas said.