Raw: Wellington drivers navigate debris, waves along battered coastal road

One of the worst tidal storms to hit the Wellington region in years has seen Lower Hutt commuters face very wet conditions this morning.

MetService issued a heavy swell warning for the region’s south coast this morning, which it said could rise up to four metres and last up to 16 seconds.

Footage captured by cameraman Stephen Press shows water spilling onto a coastal Eastbourne road as he and other motorists navigate the conditions.

Cars travelling on the road as large waves pick up in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt. Source: 1 NEWS

The heavy swell warning is in place until 11pm tomorrow.