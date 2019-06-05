TODAY |

Raw video shows caravan flipped onto roof as tornado hits Far North beach settlement

A caravan has flipped onto its roof after a tornado hit a Northland beach settlement.

About a dozen properties at Cooper's Beach in the Far North have suffered damage due to the wild weather that's battering the North Island.

Images sent to 1 NEWS show damaged roofs, uprooted trees and broken decking. 

Fire and Emergency shift manager Daniel Nicholson told RNZ two crews were there and another from Whangārei was on the way.

"They're investigating the area and the extent of the damage. We haven't had any other reports in the surrounding area of any damaged caused by it."

A tree uplifted by a tornado in the Far North. Source: 1 NEWS

NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandolino said the thunder, lightning and heavy rain is expected for the next few hours over the North Island.

He told 1 NEWS the weather is moving south into Hawke's Bay towards Gisborne, and Wairarapa should expect heavier rain.

A house with its roof damaged by a tornado that ripped through the Mangonui Coopers Beach area in the Far North. Source: 1 NEWS

"Thunderstorms are moving south over the next two to three hours," he says.

Late afternoon Wellington will get some strong gusty winds that could gust over 100km/h, Mr Brandolino said.

At least 12 houses were damaged this morning by a tornado that ripped through the Mangonui Coopers Beach area in the Far North. Source: 1 NEWS

"Later on today the West Coast, Northland and Auckland will also be active again with some strong wind gusts," he added.

"If you're going to be out and about play it safe and you may want to stay in doors, drive to the conditions."

He said more wind is expected for Friday and Saturday.

Air New Zealand has warned of possible flights delays in the capital. 

