Raw video: Camera catches car swerving dangerously into wrong lane on hilly Dunedin road

A Dunedin motorist has captured video of a car dangerously crossing the centre line on State Highway 1, almost hitting numerous other oncoming cars.
Richard Mountain posted the footage online, showing a white car crossing yellow lines far into the oncoming lane.
The video shows the car narrowly avoiding head-on collisions with a number of other vehicles.
"Someone is going to get seriously injured or killed with driving like this," Mr Mountain wrote.
Newshub reports that police have been informed of the video.
