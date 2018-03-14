 

Raw video: Camera catches car swerving dangerously into wrong lane on hilly Dunedin road

A Dunedin motorist has captured video of a car dangerously crossing the centre line on State Highway 1, almost hitting numerous other oncoming cars.

A concerned motorist posted the video online showing a car crossing the centre line numerous times on State Highway 1.
Richard Mountain posted the footage online, showing a white car crossing yellow lines far into the oncoming lane.

The video shows the car narrowly avoiding head-on collisions with a number of other vehicles.

"Someone is going to get seriously injured or killed with driving like this," Mr Mountain wrote.

Newshub reports that police have been informed of the video.

