Raw video: Bulging flames and jet black plumes erupt from burning garage

Bulging flames and huge plumes of black smoke were captured billowing into the sky from a Palmerston North building.

The large fire broke out this afternoon with one person taken to hospital.

Police confirmed they are attending the fire on Keith Street in Roslyn, and said a commercial premises appeared to have caught fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has six trucks attending the fire, and "there were reports of explosions," a spokesperson said.

St John Ambulance say they have taken one person in a "moderate condition" to Palmerston North Hospital.

A large fire in Palmerston North, as seen from the nearby ranges. Source: Paul Hoey

The building is 50x50 metres, and the crews are in the process of trying to extinguish the fire.

They were notified of the fire about 11.55am.