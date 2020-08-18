TODAY |

Raw video: Bulging flames and jet black plumes erupt from burning garage

Source:  1 NEWS

Bulging flames and huge plumes of black smoke were captured billowing into the sky from a Palmerston North building.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A plume of smoke could be seen rising from across the city. Source: Supplied

The large fire broke out this afternoon with one person taken to hospital.

Police confirmed they are attending the fire on Keith Street in Roslyn, and said a commercial premises appeared to have caught fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has six trucks attending the fire, and "there were reports of explosions," a spokesperson said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A man filmed the fire from his car in Palmerston North.

St John Ambulance say they have taken one person in a "moderate condition" to Palmerston North Hospital.

A large fire in Palmerston North, as seen from the nearby ranges. Source: Paul Hoey

The building is 50x50 metres, and the crews are in the process of trying to extinguish the fire.

They were notified of the fire about 11.55am.

A witness in Palmerston North said the smoke smelled strongly of burning plastic.

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:05
Person with Covid-19 visited Auckland Pak'nSave numerous times over nine-day period
2
Thirteen new cases of Covid-19 in the community, six people in hospital
3
Bank offering home loan rate of less than 2.5 per cent to Kiwi borrowers
4
Raw video: Bulging flames and jet black plumes erupt from burning garage
5
Donald Trump mocks NZ's Covid-19 response after new outbreak - 'It's terrible, we don't want that'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:17

Judith Collins unloads on Covid-19 border testing, calling it an 'absolute failure'

Whakatāne school disappointed after missing out on free lunch scheme
08:44

'What I did was inexcusable' - Person who first spread false Covid-19 family rumour comes clean in call with journalist

National MP's election billboards 'getting a bit of a hiding' by vandals