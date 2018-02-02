 

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

The scale of the damage caused by ex-Cyclone Fehi on the West Coast is clear to see in vision shot from a helicopter by 1 NEWS.

Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.
Source: 1 NEWS

The major weather system caused damage and flooding to coastal communities, and left some roads impassable.

The vision of Stage Highway 6 shows trees and debris covering the road at various points, and crews working hard to get it back open.

Hundreds of people are currently stuck in Haast due to a large slip south of the town, while over 100 were stuck in their cars overnight near Fox Glacier.

They have since been able to make it to Fox township. 

Andy Thompson from West Coast Civil Defence said the road north of Haast may open tomorrow, but no guarantees.

The road inland - the Haast Pass - will not open tomorrow.

There are two major slips and part of the road will need geotechnical assessment. 

More vision from the West Coast

Howie Wilson took the vision around Granity, north of Westport.
Source: Howie Wilson
The West Coast town is being buffeted by a large storm.
Source: 1 NEWS
The town is being hit by the remnants of an ex-tropical cyclone.
Source: 1 NEWS

