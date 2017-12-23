Raspberry growers say record dry weather will lead to shortages this year

If you want your fill of raspberries this summer you need to be quick, with a record dry spring meaning raspberries have ripened early, forcing some growers to wind down for the season.

Otahuna Berries Craig Scott said spring's unusually hot weather brought the fruit on early.

"We've got good supplies of raspberries for Christmas, which is always nice."

However, the dry November meant production peaked so early for some suppliers, the Christmas cheer won't extend to February.

Pataka Berries Ian Johnston said their berries are three weeks earlier than normal, so they will be winding down now.

"Our production is slipping every day, so by New Years we’ll be getting very thin."