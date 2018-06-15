 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Rare, venomous sea snake pays a visit to Tauranga marina

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A highly venomous and endangered sea snake has made a surprise visit to Tauranga Bridge Marina.

The banded sea krait near a boat at Tauranga Bridge Marina.

Source: Tauranga Bridge Marina Ltd

The banded sea krait was noticed by people working on a boat in the marina last Sunday.

The banded sea krait is a species of venomous sea snake found in tropical Indo-Pacific waters and it's rare for them to be sighted in New Zealand. 

Tauranga Bridge Marina reported the unusual visitor on its Facebook page, along with a photo of the striped creature.

"Sea snakes and kraits are occasional visitors to New Zealand’s waters, arriving here naturally from time to time on ocean currents," the marina explained. 

"Please be aware Sea snakes and kraits are highly venomous but, as they are docile creatures, there is no record of anyone in New Zealand being bitten," it wrote. 

"Nevertheless, if you find a sea snake or krait keep well away and call 0800 DOC HOT," the marina added.

The banded sea krait spends much of its time underwater in order to hunt, but returns to land to digest, rest, and reproduce. 

It has very potent neurotoxic venom which it uses to prey on eels and small fish. 

Because of their affinity to land, banded sea kraits often encounter humans, but the snakes are not aggressive and only attack when feeling threatened.

Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Neighbours heard baby crying after woman was allegedly shot in Tauranga last night

01:25
2
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


3

Minimum wage being raised for public servants

00:15
4
The Portugal captain's hat-trick earned his side a 3-3 draw in Sochi.

Cristiano Ronaldo hammers home free kick at the death as Portugal snatch dramatic draw against Spain

01:49
5
Jacinda Ardern said New Zealanders "aren't really inclined to share a judgement on it, they just wish you well".

Jacinda Ardern's labour-inducing starter pack - Curries, curbs and pineapples

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.

00:53
The Prime Minister's final week before going on maternity leave has been anything but smooth.

Watch: 'It hasn't been a good week for the Government' – 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch on tough few days for Jacinda Ardern

Ms Ardern is due to give birth on Sunday, but her final week of work hasn't gone smoothly.


03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


01:30
Friends say Ren Apatu was a much-loved family man and well-known Hawke's Bay businessman.

'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 