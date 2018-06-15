Rare, venomous sea snake pays a visit to Tauranga marina

A highly venomous and endangered sea snake has made a surprise visit to Tauranga Bridge Marina.

The banded sea krait near a boat at Tauranga Bridge Marina. Source: Tauranga Bridge Marina Ltd

The banded sea krait was noticed by people working on a boat in the marina last Sunday.

The banded sea krait is a species of venomous sea snake found in tropical Indo-Pacific waters and it's rare for them to be sighted in New Zealand.

Tauranga Bridge Marina reported the unusual visitor on its Facebook page, along with a photo of the striped creature.

"Sea snakes and kraits are occasional visitors to New Zealand’s waters, arriving here naturally from time to time on ocean currents," the marina explained.

"Please be aware Sea snakes and kraits are highly venomous but, as they are docile creatures, there is no record of anyone in New Zealand being bitten," it wrote.

"Nevertheless, if you find a sea snake or krait keep well away and call 0800 DOC HOT," the marina added.

The banded sea krait spends much of its time underwater in order to hunt, but returns to land to digest, rest, and reproduce.

It has very potent neurotoxic venom which it uses to prey on eels and small fish.