Range of strong views heard by politicians considering abortion law change

A range of strong and emotionally charged views were heard today by politicians considering major changes to our abortion laws.

Doctors, nurses, health advocates and women who've had terminations all fronted up at a select committee in Auckland.

Dr Aimee Kettoola put forward her case against the proposed new laws.

"As a paediatrician it is my life goal to care for and protect the most vulnerable in society and hence that must also include the unborn," she said.

Counter arguments were just as compelling from those in favour of giving women more choice and making abortion a personal decision, not a criminal act.

"We strongly support this bill. The foundation is pleased that pregnant people will no longer have to lie about their mental health in order to access healthcare," Mental Health Foundation policy analyst Janet McAllister said.