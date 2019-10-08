TODAY |

Range of strong views heard by politicians considering abortion law change

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Politics

A range of strong and emotionally charged views were heard today by politicians considering major changes to our abortion laws.

Doctors, nurses, health advocates and women who've had terminations all fronted up at a select committee in Auckland.

Dr Aimee Kettoola put forward her case against the proposed new laws.

"As a paediatrician it is my life goal to care for and protect the most vulnerable in society and hence that must also include the unborn," she said.

Counter arguments were just as compelling from those in favour of giving women more choice and making abortion a personal decision, not a criminal act.

"We strongly support this bill. The foundation is pleased that pregnant people will no longer have to lie about their mental health in order to access healthcare," Mental Health Foundation policy analyst Janet McAllister said.

It's a mix of views the select committee must now carefully weigh before reporting back to Parliament.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Doctors, nurses, health advocates and women who’ve had terminations all fronted up at the select committee in Auckland today. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Missing six-year-old boy found dead by police dive squad in Marlborough
2
Hailey Bieber posts images of elaborate wedding dress with message embroidered in train
3
All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try
4
'Oh, good morning!' John Campbell photobombs Breakfast's weather segment
5
'And the ramens' - George Bridge the heaviest he's ever been, primed for Italy then RWC knockout stages
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Missing six-year-old boy found dead by police dive squad in Marlborough

One dead in crash between three motorbikes in Tasman District

Vehicles to be banned from Northland's most expensive beach

Body found in Northland creek