Rainbow youth group praises Christ's College for supporting student transitioning to female

One of the oldest boys' schools in the country is backing a student's wishes to be identified as "gender diverse".

Christ's College, a private school in Christchurch, has been working for several months to support the student who is transitioning from male to female.

The school has been receiving guidance on the matter from Qtopia, a rainbow youth organisation.

Qtopia's executive director, Alice Andersen, is pleased to see a boys' school embracing the student's choice.

"When we consider that rainbow young people have the poorest health and wellbeing outcomes across the youth sector, it evidences the need for this type of work," Ms Andersen said. 

"It provides hope for young gender-diverse and rainbow people out there who are navigating transition for themselves."

In a statement, Christ's College Deputy Principal Rob Donaldson said the school puts the wellbeing of students above all other considerations.

The school declined a request for an interview with 1 NEWS today, citing sensitivity and privacy to the transitioning student and her family.

Alice Andersen of rainbow youth organisation Qtopia says the school’s stance provides hope for young gender diverse and rainbow people. Source: 1 NEWS
