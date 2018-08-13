TODAY |

Rain, thunderstorms on the cards for Auckland tomorrow

Auckland is forecast to be hit with rain and "possible squally thunderstorms" tomorrow morning, according to MetService.

In a tweet, MetService said, "Tomorrow morning sees some rain, risk locally heavy, with possible squally thunderstorms as well."

    Weather forecaster Chris Brandolino joined Breakfast to discuss what to expect in the coming months.

    On TVNZ1's Breakfast earlier this morning, NIWA weather forecaster Chris Brandolino said the country was "pretty unlikely" to see a "colder than average winter".

    "The east of the South Island is expected to see above-average temperatures for the winter season," he said. "For the rest of the country, there's about an equal chance for temperatures to be near average or above average."

    A person holds an umbrella during rainy weather.
    A person holds an umbrella during rainy weather. Source: Pexels.com

    "We're on track for the third-warmest May on record; we're on track for the fourth, maybe third warmest autumn on record; and we're on track for the fourth warmest start to a calendar year on record - so January through to now. So it's been warm, full stop, no matter how you slice it."

    It comes as heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to lash the West Coast and Canterbury High Country today, with severe northwest gales also affecting inland parts of Canterbury and Wellington, MetService said.

    The severe weather has been forecast to continue into Friday for a number regions.

