Rain, cool temperatures forecast for fire ravaged Lake Ōhau

It's hoped cooler temperatures and rain forecast for the Mackenzie District today will help crews fighting the Lake Ōhau blaze in Mackenzie District.

Firefighters stayed overnight to monitor the mostly contained fire that's burnt through almost 6000 hectares since Sunday morning.

Drones with infrared cameras were also used to map hot spots and find critical areas to focus on today.

Residents whose properties were damaged were unable to return yesterday to collect essential items.

Up to 50 structures including houses were flattened in the blaze. No one was injured or died.