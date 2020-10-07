TODAY |

Rain, cool temperatures forecast for fire ravaged Lake Ōhau

Source:  1 NEWS

It's hoped cooler temperatures and rain forecast for the Mackenzie District today will help crews fighting the Lake Ōhau blaze in Mackenzie District.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Firefighters remained on sight overnight as the blaze that destroyed dozens of homes nears 6000 hectares. Source: 1 NEWS

Firefighters stayed overnight to monitor the mostly contained fire that's burnt through almost 6000 hectares since Sunday morning.

Drones with infrared cameras were also used to map hot spots and find critical areas to focus on today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The first of the 100-odd fire fighters are working the blaze recounted driving towards the inferno to help evacuate the village. Source: 1 NEWS

Residents whose properties were damaged were unable to return yesterday to collect essential items.

Up to 50 structures including houses were flattened in the blaze. No one was injured or died.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Most residents found nothing left at all while others were luckier. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:23
Fresh calls to scrap controversial Hobbit Law after misconduct claims at Wellington film studios
2
Ardern and Collins debate: Fiery exchanges over Covid, climate change and the price of milk
3
UK satire pokes fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19 - 'Super-Kiwi-socialistic-extra-nice Jacinda'
4
'Under a rock?' - Collins mocks Ardern over source of NZ's second Covid-19 outbreak
5
Donald Trump appears short of breath after returning to White House following Covid-19 treatment
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Cook Islands travel bubble a step closer but hinges on no community transmission
01:54

Auckland Harbour Bridge restored to full capacity
00:30

'Under a rock?' - Collins mocks Ardern over source of NZ's second Covid-19 outbreak
02:02

'Rivers of embers' - Striking contrast as Lake Ōhau fire leaves ruin and devastation