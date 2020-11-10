Quirky New Zealand version of a Tesla Cybertruck on sale in New Plymouth

A quirky Kiwi version of a Tesla Cybertruck is on sale in New Plymouth.
The decidedly different take on Elon Musk's futuristic looking truck is a converted Toyota Vitz which received its modifications after being rolled a few years back.
Trade Me user sandmerv listed the year 2000 Vitz with the following description.
"Tesla cyber vitz runs fine was roled a few years back so I made it look better that's debatable 4wd with mean mud tyres."
The listing also features before and after images showcasing how the now futuristic looking vehicle came into being.
The comments section has drawn some curly questions for the seller.
"Will I be sued by Elon Musk for driving that?" one person asks. "Probably," the seller simply replied.
Unfortunately, due to not having many of the required safety features, the cyber Vitz is not roadworthy so would have to be used as an art piece instead.
The bidding is currently up to $505.00.