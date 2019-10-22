Quick turnaround of counter-terrorism law could lead to unintended consequences - Amnesty International

Amnesty International NZ are concerned the tight timeframe the Government wants to pass its counter-terrorism legislation could lead to unintended consequences - saying any laws that impact people's freedom needs a "thorough and robust process".

The Justice Minister's aim to get the proposed law into force by Christmas would not allow for the "crucial safeguard" of a timely process, Amnesty executive director Meg de Ronde told 1 NEWS.

"Amnesty International is really concerned to hear the Minister wants to push this through by Christmas, " she said. "It seems unfair to be rushing through such an important piece of legislation."

She said organisations like Amnesty International and the refugee and asylum communities had been stretched responding to new legislation this year, such as the new gun laws and the response to the Christchurch terrorist attack.

"We need to look carefully what they’re proposing. It seems problematic to rush. For the select committee process to be fully democratic, there must be plenty of time and opportunity allowed for civil society to engage so people's rights are protected.

"We absolutely will want to make a submission (on the counter-terrorism proposal)," Ms de Ronde said. "Hopefully we will have time to do that justice."

The Government announced last week a bill to "prevent terrorism and de-radicalise New Zealanders coming back from overseas". It comes after US troops were pulled from northern Syria and Turkish forces moved in, increasing the possibility of foreign ISIS fighters returning home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After being stuck between demands from National to make the legislation tougher, and the Green Party who initially pulled support after comparing it to "outdated American style War On Terror policies" - Mr Little changed the bill so the Green Party would jump onboard.

However, Justice Minister Andrew Little said this week New Zealand needed to be prepared and it was a matter of national security.

"Day by day the situation in Syria... is changing," Mr Little told media. "The likelihood a New Zealand passport holder from that region will come back to New Zealand or will want to come back to New Zealand is rising by the day."

"It's a pretty obvious, credible risk that could come on shores anytime in the next few months."