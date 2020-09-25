TODAY |

'Quick thinking' rural teen honoured by FENZ after safely extinguishing chimney blaze

Source:  1 NEWS

A rural Northland teenager has been praised for his "quick thinking" and recognised by Fire and Emergency NZ after safely extinguishing a fire at his home.

Fire Risk Management Officer Gary Beer and 15-year-old Jackson. Source: Supplied

Fifteen-year-old Jackson, from Mōtatau, was able to "calmly alert his whānau" after spotting the chimney fire in his home.

He called 111, but was able to safely extinguish the blaze before the Kawakawa Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived, Fire and Emergency NZ says.

That was last month; now he's been recognised by Fire and Emergency NZ.

"We felt that Jackson deserved recognition for his quick-thinking and cool head under pressure, and for looking after his whānau and property in such an exceptional way," Fire Risk Management Officer Gary Beer says.

The teenager was presented with a certificate at his school by Beer.

Living around 30 minutes' drive from the local fire station "makes it even more important that Jackson, his whānau and their neighbours have good fire safety knowledge", FENZ says.

People are advised to make sure they know how to keep their homes safe, with a fire safety checklist and escape plan recommendations available on the FENZ website.

New Zealand
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:49
Health authorities identify 15 locations visited by latest Covid-19 cases, including in Auckland, Taupō and Christchurch
2
Scotty Stevenson: NZR's hubris to blame for All Blacks' likely Christmas quarantine, not SANZAAR
3
Indigenous Australian boy with dwarfism to receive payout in defamation case settlement
4
All Black Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah welcome baby girl
5
Judith Collins claims if she were PM 'the All Blacks would be winning'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:59

Most Kiwis support a public holiday during Matariki – 1 NEWS poll
00:34

'Unforgettable' - Seasonal worker stuck in NZ due to Covid-19 restrictions sees snow for first time

Full story: National’s Judith Collins speaks from campaign trail in West Coast
01:56

Wellington woman who turned to poetry during lockdown gets published