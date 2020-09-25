'Quick thinking' rural teen honoured by FENZ after safely extinguishing chimney blaze

A rural Northland teenager has been praised for his "quick thinking" and recognised by Fire and Emergency NZ after safely extinguishing a fire at his home.

Fire Risk Management Officer Gary Beer and 15-year-old Jackson. Source: Supplied

Fifteen-year-old Jackson, from Mōtatau, was able to "calmly alert his whānau" after spotting the chimney fire in his home.

He called 111, but was able to safely extinguish the blaze before the Kawakawa Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived, Fire and Emergency NZ says.

That was last month; now he's been recognised by Fire and Emergency NZ.

"We felt that Jackson deserved recognition for his quick-thinking and cool head under pressure, and for looking after his whānau and property in such an exceptional way," Fire Risk Management Officer Gary Beer says.

The teenager was presented with a certificate at his school by Beer.

Living around 30 minutes' drive from the local fire station "makes it even more important that Jackson, his whānau and their neighbours have good fire safety knowledge", FENZ says.