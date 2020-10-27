Queenstown tourist operators hopeful as Kiwis holiday at home - 'The whole month has been amazing'

Two Queenstown tourist operators are optimistic about their industry despite the setbacks this year caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hydro Attack’s David Lynott told TVNZ1’s Breakfast “the whole month has been amazing for us”, including the most recent Labour Weekend.

“Everyone realises how lucky we are to be in this country and have the freedom that we have,” Lynott said.

“We’ve got steady bookings all week.”

Despite 60 per cent of tourists normally coming from overseas, with international visitors contributing about $17 billion annually, he said Kiwis were spending.

“They’re realising what a beautiful place it is … I don’t see that being an issue for us.”

KJet’s Shaun Kelly said the past month had been “buoyant”, with people coming to Queenstown from across the country.

Kelly said confidence in the sector is high.

“People are very happy and they’re complying to the rules - sanitisation and tracking.”

Research released by Tourism New Zealand last week suggested nearly three quarters of Kiwis are planning a holiday in the country over the next 12 months.

But Tourism New Zealand CEO Stephen England-Hall said some operators were struggling with a domestic-only market.