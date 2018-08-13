Queenstown out to tackle the scourge of gum on the pavement - 'That is hideous'

It's a problem that is easier to ignore than it is to fix, but in Queenstown, they're determined to clean up the streets.
The tourist town is aiming to remove around 40,000 pieces of chewed gum from the pavements.
One woman on the frontline of that fight is Sousa Jefferson from Total Stone Care.
"Some people don't realise that those little black spots everywhere, all over the pavement, that's gum," Ms Jefferson said.
She uses a hot water pressure tool to clean up the gum one piece at a time and believes it might be time for a law change to ban the substance in the picturesque town.
"What do we need gum for?" Ms Jefferson said.
However, Adrian Hoddinott from Queenstown Lakes District council thinks that might be a strep to far.
"I don't know if I'd go as far as banning it, but I certainly think there's room for some education, for not only our visitors, but also people who choose to live here."