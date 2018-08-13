Queenstown out to tackle the scourge of gum on the pavement - 'That is hideous'

Heavy rain and strong wind watches are in place for parts of the country overnight and heading into tomorrow.

MetService is warning people to expect a brief period of heavy rain for a few hours in the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and north of Te Puia Springs.

In the South Island, heavy rain will also hit Nelson, Fiordland and South Westland.

There was a moderate risk of thunderstorms at Northland, northern Auckland and the Hauraki Gulf, MetService said.

MetService said westerly winds may turn into severe gales in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, west of Te Puke.

The website states the there is also a slight risk of a small tornado, mainly near the coast, but if it does occur it will be local and small.

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said there was a risk of widespread damaging gales for Auckland, but possibly not as bad as those on 10 April.

"We're about to have a bumpy 48 hours, and there's quite a bit going on it's very busy," she said.

She advised caution from large tides forecast from 9pm and carrying on tomorrow, particularly around areas like Tamaki Dr, with bursts of heavy rain.

"We haven't seen a burst of real heavy rain in the region for quite some time so that's going to be a bit of a wake-up call."

Motorists were advised to stay up to date with the severe weather warnings as MetService said it was keeping a close eye on developments.