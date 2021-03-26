Queenstown campaign hopes to diversify economy to end tourism reliance

Queenstown is hoping a new campaign will help diversity its economy to not solely rely on the once-golden goose - tourism.

The tourism mecca has long been attracting visitors from around the world but it wants to be known for more than just a holiday destination.

Covid-19 has decimated the industry, which has sparked the area to think beyond plane-loads of people headed for Queenstown.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council was given Government funding to launch Home for Healthier Business to attract business leaders, employers, and talent to the district to broaden economic opportunities.

“Queenstown Lakes district has a global reputation as a spectacular place to visit and holiday, but we want to challenge the perception of our district as a place simply to come on holiday,” Economic Development Manager Peter Harris says.

The council received $75,000 from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) for the six-month pilot.

The Government recently gave a $22m loan to help constructed a Research and Innovation Hub in Queenstown to the $45m project.