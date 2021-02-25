Queensland to accept flights from NZ again tonight after three-week pause

After a three-week travel halt, Queensland will tonight accept flights from New Zealand again.

Source: 1 NEWS

ABC News reports Queensland's Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young, has given the green light for flight resumption from 6pm today.

The one-way travel corridor was paused on February 25, after an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Auckland.

It means people travelling from New Zealand to Australia, under certain conditions, won't be required to undergo quarantine upon their arrival.

However, people travelling from Australia to New Zealand - including if they're returning home - still have to undergo a 14-day stint in managed isolation and are required to return three negative Covid-19 tests in that period.

Young says those who are currently in Queensland quarantine due to restrictions on flights from New Zealand can leave from 00.01am if they return a negative Covid-19 test.