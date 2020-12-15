TODAY |

Queen calls Jacinda Ardern to 'check in' on New Zealand

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Queen called Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week to "check in" on New Zealand.

PM Jacinda Ardern on the phone to the Queen. Source: Facebook - Jacinda Ardern.

In a social media post by Ardern, she said that it was "such a busy week last week that I didn’t get a chance to pass on a very special message!"

"Her Majesty the Queen was kind enough to check in to see how New Zealanders have been doing as we finish off the year, and to wish everyone a wonderful break," Ardern said. 

"She shared a few memories from her time here during the holiday season, it was really lovely."

The Queen also called Ardern on April 29, with the Prime Minister saying she wanted to "see how everyone in New Zealand was getting on".

Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford met the Queen in April, 2018. 

New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Queen calls Jacinda Ardern to 'check in' on New Zealand
2
Pandora franchise boss tells employees 'don't call in sick' ahead of busy Christmas
3
Fire crews responding to blaze on Christchurch's Port Hills
4
Concerns for welfare of teenage girl last seen in Porirua on Sunday
5
'People go to concerts there, it's a disgrace' — NZ's Covid-free status featured in Saturday Night Live skit
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

ANZ placing tougher requirements on property investors seeking loans

07:02

'Vitriol' against Oranga Tamariki boss 'unfortunate', outgoing deputy CEO says
05:06

Siouxsie Wiles says there's more to learn about Covid-19, 11 months on from first interview about 'mystery' virus in China

Morning Briefing Dec 15: More pressure heaped on Oranga Tamariki