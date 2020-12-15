Queen calls Jacinda Ardern to 'check in' on New Zealand

The Queen called Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week to "check in" on New Zealand.

PM Jacinda Ardern on the phone to the Queen. Source: Facebook - Jacinda Ardern.

In a social media post by Ardern, she said that it was "such a busy week last week that I didn’t get a chance to pass on a very special message!"

"Her Majesty the Queen was kind enough to check in to see how New Zealanders have been doing as we finish off the year, and to wish everyone a wonderful break," Ardern said.

"She shared a few memories from her time here during the holiday season, it was really lovely."

The Queen also called Ardern on April 29, with the Prime Minister saying she wanted to "see how everyone in New Zealand was getting on".