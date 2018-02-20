Push for more high profile events at Eden Park escalates

A push for more high profile events at Eden Park has escalated after the release of a new video transforming the sports ground into a concert venue.

Source: 1 NEWS

There has been a staunch resistance to Eden Park hosting anything other than cricket and rugby but the board of Eden Park Trust are now pitching for big names in music to play at the venue too.

The fly through video showing a potential new look for Eden Park has won favour with local businesses.

"Can we move Christmas in the park to Eden park or can we have Carols in the Park at Eden park? Why can't we use Eden park more?" asked Kingsland Business Societies, Claire Baxer-Cardy.

Staging concerts has been opposed by the parks neighbours association, where the objections were considered as part of the resource consent process which stopped events going ahead.

The Local Business Association believes the many recent arrivals are open to change.