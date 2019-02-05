TODAY |

Public warned to stay indoors, close windows after ammonia spill at Taranaki meat-processing plant

Source:  1 NEWS

Members of the public have been warned to stay indoors and close windows after an ammonia spill in Taranaki this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency NZ engine. Source: Supplied

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS first responders are at an ammonia leak at the Silver Fern Farms plant in Hāwera.

They were alerted to the leak at 4pm and currently have a team at the scene trying to contain it.

Police say cordons are in place extending to around 1 kilometre from the site of the spill.

People in the vicinity are advised to stay indoors and close their windows.

They should also avoid using air conditioning, police say.

New Zealand
Taranaki
Health
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
‘Absolutely hopeless’ - Man leaving Whangaparāoa coronavirus quarantine slams Ministry of Health
2
Former Warriors player and his three children, all under 10, dead in 'horrific' Brisbane car fire
3
Two people held back from leaving Whangaparāoa quarantine test negative for coronavirus
4
What you need to know about postponed Elton John concerts
5
Auckland Airport apologises after report into runway closures that caused flight gridlock
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:18

‘Absolutely hopeless’ - Man leaving Whangaparāoa coronavirus quarantine slams Ministry of Health

00:38

Christchurch man arrested over laser pointed at Eagle helicopter
01:59

Nearly a third of middle-aged Kiwis trying meth, new study finds
00:34

Two people held back from leaving Whangaparāoa coronavirus quarantine, after one shows symptoms