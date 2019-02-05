Public warned to stay indoors, close windows after ammonia spill at Taranaki meat-processing plant

Members of the public have been warned to stay indoors and close windows after an ammonia spill in Taranaki this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS first responders are at an ammonia leak at the Silver Fern Farms plant in Hāwera.

They were alerted to the leak at 4pm and currently have a team at the scene trying to contain it.

Police say cordons are in place extending to around 1 kilometre from the site of the spill.

People in the vicinity are advised to stay indoors and close their windows.