Public warned after 'dangerous' man escapes police custody in Hamilton

Police are hunting for a man who escaped their custody in Hamilton this afternoon.

William Merrin Source: Supplied

According to police, William Merrin was last seen at the Hamilton Police Station on Anzac Parade just before 3pm after fleeing from police staff.

Merrin is dangerous and should not be approached by the public, police say.

He has links to both Hamilton and Te Awamutu.

Police gave a description of the wanted man: "He was last seen wearing shorts and a black Adidas top and is described as 180cm tall and of slight build.

"He has a distinctive tattoo above his right eye and another on his left cheek (not pictured), which is described as linked writing. The top of his hair has been dyed blonde.