Public reaches out to help after Seven Sharp features heartwarming friendship between two Paeroa lads

Source:  1 NEWS

Last night, Seven Sharp revisited Jack Keeys, the upstanding son of small-town New Zealand, and his newly employed bestie, Brian Reeve.

A Facebook shout-out led to an unbreakable friendship between strangers Brian Reeve and Jack Keeys. Source: Seven Sharp

The heartwarming tale of friendship in Paeroa had many smiling and maybe even wiping away a few sneaky tears last week.

The pair become friends after Mr Reeve, out of the blue, hit up Mr Keeys for money on social media.

After some persuading, Mr Keeys opened up on where his incredible generosity comes from.

“I think part of it is being from a small tight knit community, and people always willing to give each other a hand,” Mr Keeys said.

Mr Reeve attended a school in Paeroa for students with special needs and was on a disability allowance until an exciting development after last week’s story.

"This very exciting job opportunity I have got in Dargaville chopping wood, lawn mowing, gardening,” he said.

"Brian is looking at going up for a visit on Saturday, staying there for a week and if Brian likes it, he can stay full time,” Mr Keeys explained.

While the 25-year-old is doing well in his career as an agri-food analyst for global accounting and consultancy firm KPMG, he has had faced tragedy in his family.

His dad Kevin succumb to melanoma when Mr Keeys was just 11 while the 25-year-old underwent two surgeries for a melanoma tumour last year.

Then early last month, his stepfather Pete died from pancreatic cancer.

Pete's memorial was held on the family farm the day after we first heard the story of Jack and Brian last week.

As part of the service, community members were invited to plant native scrubs grown by the local school.

