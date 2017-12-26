 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Proposed Wairarapa water saving scheme won't come cheap

share
Emily Cooper

Emily Cooper 

1 NEWS Reporter

The region is no stranger to droughts, but locals are concerned about how far water supplies in the Wairarapa will stretch as the years are forecast to get warmer.

The area is set to get hotter and drier.
Source: 1 NEWS

Farmers say the lack of rain in Wairarapa is unseasonal, with this past November more like January.

"This year has been really hard because ... you know, we just haven't had any rain," Jamie Falloon from Federated Farmers said.

While farmers say they'll battle on, Mr Falloon says something needs to be put in place to help prepare the region for what's to come.

A recent Niwa climate change report found that Wairarapa will experience more hot days in the coming years, with days above 25 degrees. Rainfall will also be less spread out.

The Water Wairarapa scheme is one plan in place to store water in the drier future, with two sites being looked at.

Both sites are just outside of central Masterton; one at Black Creek, the other at Trividale.

But it means big money. Investigations into the project have already cost $7.5 million, and the three stages would cost around $90 million each.

But Michael Bassett-Foss from the water scheme says implications for the region without stored water could be dire.

Mr Bassett-Foss says it's not just farmers who'll benefit, it'll also ensure water supplies in the future for the region's growing population.

"It's something we can shore up with storing water when there's too much and providing water for people when there's not enough," he said.

Construction could start in early 2020 depending on consents, further investment and demand.


Related

Environment

Emily Cooper

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:14
1
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

00:46
2
Hayden Williams went from driver to pilot in a matter of seconds at the Western Springs International Test.

Watch: Kiwi Midget car goes flying, catapults dangerously close to top of Western Springs safety barriers in wild crash

00:12
3
Hailstones big enough to crack windscreens, damaging winds and heavy rain brought the Christmas break to a lively end.

Watch: Fork lightning fills the sky as intense supercell storm batters Queensland

00:14
4
The cemetery is located on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

00:29
5
A viewer spotted a potentially cancerous blemish on Morgan’s skin while she was watching the programme.

'Give that lady a gold star' - viewer spots potentially deadly blemish on Piers Morgan while watching doco

Fireworks (file picture).

Police predict New Year's Eve partying will go too far

Canterbury say: "There'll be drink driving, family harm and people celebrating just that bit too much".

02:12

Bail given to man who was allegedly more than two times over legal alcohol limit during fatal Auckland crash

Abdul Raheem Fayad Syed - a taxi driver - died when his vehicle was struck by a car.

00:34
Israel's Minister of Culture is urging Lorde to rethink her decision.

'Music should unite not divide' - Israel's ambassador to NZ wants sit-down meeting with Lorde

Itzhak Gerberg has called for a meeting with the Kiwi singer after she cancelled her show in Tel Aviv.


06:56
We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.

Five questions with human rights lawyer, refugee and Green MP Golriz Ghahraman

We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.


02:14
Her netball career spanned 11 years and now her teammates are coming out to remember her and share stories.

Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

Sports stars, business leaders and comedians are among those who died this year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 