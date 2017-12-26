Proposed Wairarapa water saving scheme won't come cheap

The region is no stranger to droughts, but locals are concerned about how far water supplies in the Wairarapa will stretch as the years are forecast to get warmer.

Farmers say the lack of rain in Wairarapa is unseasonal, with this past November more like January.

"This year has been really hard because ... you know, we just haven't had any rain," Jamie Falloon from Federated Farmers said.

While farmers say they'll battle on, Mr Falloon says something needs to be put in place to help prepare the region for what's to come.

A recent Niwa climate change report found that Wairarapa will experience more hot days in the coming years, with days above 25 degrees. Rainfall will also be less spread out.

The Water Wairarapa scheme is one plan in place to store water in the drier future, with two sites being looked at.

Both sites are just outside of central Masterton; one at Black Creek, the other at Trividale.

But it means big money. Investigations into the project have already cost $7.5 million, and the three stages would cost around $90 million each.

But Michael Bassett-Foss from the water scheme says implications for the region without stored water could be dire.

Mr Bassett-Foss says it's not just farmers who'll benefit, it'll also ensure water supplies in the future for the region's growing population.

"It's something we can shore up with storing water when there's too much and providing water for people when there's not enough," he said.

Construction could start in early 2020 depending on consents, further investment and demand.