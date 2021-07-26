Property industry the biggest contributor to the economy

The booming property industry is now the biggest contributor to the economy, according to the Property Council.

It's worth $41 billion dollars or 15 percent of total GDP - and has overtaken manufacturing, health care and agriculture,

The industry, which includes construction, real estate services as well as residential and commercial leasing, is the fourth largest employer in NZ, making up nine per cent of the employment market.

But when it comes to the workforce and salaries, there's a massive gender divide, with only 24 per cent of the workforce female.



And women on average earn nearly $20,000 less than men.

Source: 1 NEWS

The country's property stock is worth more than $1.5 trillion, with the Auckland market making up almost half the total.

While the property market continues to grow, Reserve Bank data out this afternoon shows the market may be starting to come off the boil.