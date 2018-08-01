 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson

Joy Reid
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
Joy Reid

Prominent Kiwi Businessman Sir Owen Glenn is claiming victory after a long-running legal dispute with fellow rich-lister and former business partner Eric Watson.

A 376-page judgement out today follows one of the most complex and high-stakes business cases ever seen between two New Zealanders, involving nearly a million documents and a 12-week trial in the Chancery Division of the London High Court last year.

The case dates back to 2014, when a high court document out of the British Virgin Islands revealed Sir Owen and Mr Watson had gone into a joint European property venture called Spartan Capital.

Today's ruling said Sir Owen had put a total of £129 million (around $250m) – in three installments - into Project Spartan via a company known as Kea Investments Ltd.

He then felt his arrangement with Mr Watson, who was claiming a 50-50 shareholding on that capital, was unfair.

Mr Justice Nugee found that Mr Watson had secured Sir Owen's initial investment by fraudulent misrepresentation, describing it as "a deceit planned and orchestrated by Mr Watson". 

The judge also questioned Mr Watson's credibility during some evidence saying: "I had the distinct impression when he was giving that evidence that he was not misremembering, but was deliberately covering up the truth".

Sir Owen has already been awarded a $220 million (NZD) settlement from his High Court war with Mr Watson, however Sir Owen says this has not fully been paid yet.

The 78-year-old, who is battling cancer said: "I regard this judgment as a complete vindication of my position in this complex and long-running litigation. Eric Watson has behaved appallingly. I saw him as a close friend but he was trying to rip me off. Once I knew what had happened I was determined to get justice."

Sir Owen's company Kea Investments says it has recovered a large part of the money it invested in Project Spartan and the court has indicated that further sums are recoverable by way of compensation from Mr Watson.

The court will deal with that next month.

The 12-week trial in London involved a joint European property venture. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Business
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
Joy Reid
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:20
Mr Bridges said the seriousness of the New Zealand economy deserved better than jokes form the Acting Prime Minister.

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange
2

Fair Go: Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance
3

Live stream: Breakfast
4

Man admits murdering mother and daughter, 2, whose bodies were found 1200km apart in two Australian states
5

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, left, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, walks with this wife Kathleen Manafort, as they arrive at the Alexandria Federal Courthouse in Alexandria, Va. Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Jury picked for trial of ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort
00:15
NZEI has announced a full-day strike on August 15 after voting overwhelmingly in favour.

Primary school teachers and principals vote to strike for a day over 'crisis in teaching'

Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts on its platforms to disrupt elections
02:42
Here’s Tamati Rimene-Sproat with the comeback of the kete.

Could the Māori kete be part of the solution to our plastic pollution problem?

Police admit communication could have been better over opposition to Wellington bowling club liquor licences

Kate Nicol-Williams
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Kate Nicol-Williams
Wellington

Police met with bowling club members last night in Lower Hutt to explain why they objected to a number of clubs' liquor licence renewal applications.

District Licensing Committees are in charge of granting applications for liquor licences but police are one of a number of groups that can support or oppose applications during a prior 15-day period.

Wellington Police acting district commander Inspector Sean Hansen said police's initial communication to the seven clubs which had their applications opposed could have been more clear.

"What I acknowledge is that we could have and should have communicated better with some of the clubs over the past couple of weeks with regard to our position and the way it's played out is somewhat regrettable," he told about sixty members.

Fourteen clubs reapplied for renewals, of which seven were unopposed, and of the seven opposed clubs, three have since made changes to have their oppositions dropped, three are in "positive talks" with police and one remains opposed, he said.

Inspector Hansen stressed that police are not opposed to clubs serving and selling alcohol, but are wanting clubs to employ duty managers if alcohol consumption is going to continue past 9pm to ensure "the sale, supply and consumption of liquor is done safely and responsibly."

He said there was a meeting with the regional medical officer of health, licensing inspectors and police earlier this month where it arose that instead of continuing to roll over club licences, applications need to be reviewed to ensure clubs are adhering to their core function and making sure that's in line with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

"Each application is treated on its own merit. We don't have a blanket policy," he said.

Several club members asked questioned at the meeting, one saying "this seems like a sudden change" and another questioning why police are suggesting duty managers when that is not a requirement in the Act.

Senior Sergeant Scott Dunn of the Wellington Police alcohol harm reduction team said another issue is club members attending other clubs and consuming alcohol when a reciprocal arrangement is not stated in the club's liquor licence or by the sport's overall governing body.

"Unless it's written into your club constitutional rules or it's a stipulation of your licence then technically that doesn't exist," he said.

He said without this agreement, external members would have to be a 'guest' of the member of the club. He said the issue is when a partner of the visiting member also comes.

A number of objections were lodged by Wellington police in line with their objective of reducing alcohol harm. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Kate Nicol-Williams
Wellington
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:42
Here’s Tamati Rimene-Sproat with the comeback of the kete.

Could the Māori kete be part of the solution to our plastic pollution problem?

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson

Primary school teachers and principals vote to strike for a day over 'crisis in teaching'

Dr Pauline Kingi to head inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment

Live stream: Breakfast

Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand

Make sure you stay ahead of the latest news, both nationwide and internationally, from the 1 NEWS team. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand