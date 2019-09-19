TODAY |

Prisoner who vanished from South Auckland hospital found, charges to be laid

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

The prisoner who absconded from corrections officers at Manukau SuperClinic on Tuesday has been located by police.

Ace Henare Paul, 24, was at the hospital to undergo treatment for what's described as a serious health condition when he escaped.

Police say he was located overnight at an address in Pukekohe and was transported to hospital to receive medical treatment he already required prior to his escape.

They said charges will be laid in due course.

The charge of escaping custody can result in a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment, according to police.

Ace Henare Paul. Source: NZ Police
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two independent sightings of mystery South Island panther within days and 20km of each other
2
Richie McCaw delivers Webb Ellis Cup as Japan 2019 opens in style
3
LIVE: Hosts Japan get Rugby World Cup 2019 underway against Russia in Tokyo
4
Cat burglar: Black panther caught prowling French rooftops
5
Brad Pitt recalls defending Gwyneth Paltrow from Harvey Weinstein
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ Transport Agency orders most significant safety change in decades for motorbikes
02:18

Ritchies fined $210k for Christmas Eve 2016 bus crash that killed three people from Tonga

Emergency services called to Tauranga-Wellington flight after vape scare
02:41

Man charged with reckless driving over Rotorua bus crash that killed five