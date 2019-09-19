Prisoner who vanished from South Auckland hospital found, charges to be laid

The prisoner who absconded from corrections officers at Manukau SuperClinic on Tuesday has been located by police.

Ace Henare Paul, 24, was at the hospital to undergo treatment for what's described as a serious health condition when he escaped.

Police say he was located overnight at an address in Pukekohe and was transported to hospital to receive medical treatment he already required prior to his escape.

They said charges will be laid in due course.