TODAY |

Principals expected to send letters to Ministry of Education calling for improved pay offer

Kate Nicol-Williams
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Employment
Politics
Kate Nicol-Williams
Education

Principals are expected to deliver warning letters to Ministry of Education offices around the country today, calling for an improved pay offer.

Stephanie Thompson, Beach Haven Primary School principal and North Shore Principals Association president, told 1 NEWS she understands principals will hand over letters to Ministry of Education offices, signalling their intention to stop taking part in ministry-related work.

"We won’t be doing anything that disadvantages our students, our communities, our teachers, our schools," Ms Thompson said.

"It’s important the Ministry of Education realises we're disappointed and dissatisfied with the offer that doesn't address pay parity with our secondary colleagues."

She said the work principals are threatening to disengage from includes work groups and meetings on curriculum reform, digital technology and professional learning initiated by the Ministry.

Ms Thompson said the most disappointing part of the ongoing negotiations for her is that improving the collective agreement offer for the country’s 2000 principals would be an "easy" and "inexpensive fix" for the Government.

"At the end of the day it's about the health of our system and if your leadership is suffering, that's not a good wellbeing look," she said.

Ms Thompson said the Government needs to address principals' increasing workload and their wellbeing, improve starting salaries to attract and retain principals at small schools, and put pay parity with secondary principals in their base pay scales in place.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education said a negotiation meeting with the New Zealand Educational Institute union was expected to take place this week.

The latest Government offer rejected by principals would have seen pay rises of at least $13,500 over three years, a one-off $1500 payment, and extra support for principals at small schools who also teach.

The strike will see teachers opt out of teaching one year group at a time, starting with Year 9s from today.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Employment
Politics
Kate Nicol-Williams
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:37
The mental health advocate joined Breakfast to discuss the honour ahead of this year’s awards.
Mike King says he had a mental breakdown last month as New Zealander of the Year pressures mounted
2
Daniel Faitaua spoke to Tagata Pasifika about his family giving up their lives in New Zealand for London.
Daniel Faitaua speaks about family backing his career as he embarks on 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent job
3
Opinion: Why the plastic bag ban is problematic
4
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'
5
Parker claimed the TKO win after the ref stepped in and stopped Leapai from taking any more blows.
Watch Joseph Parker's trio of combos to the head that ended his bout with Alex Leapai
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:23
The former Retirement Commissioner and Council of Trade Unions president disagree on the need to raise the age from 65.

CTU head shoots down NZ Super 'disaster scenario', former Retirement Commissioner warns of crisis
Letterbox (file picture).

Online shoppers voice fears after theft of couriered parcels from letterboxes
03:53
Plastic shopping bags are gone, but reporter Tamati Rimene-Sproat wants even more of a plastic-detox.

Is it possible to go completely plastic free?
Liz Ferris.

Kids turning up to early childhood centres 'daily without food' or shoes