Prince Charles, Camilla to visit New Zealand at end of year

Prince Charles and Camilla have announced a visit to New Zealand in November at the request of the Government.

Details of the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's official visit will be advised, a statement from Clarence House says.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement, "I am delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses back to New Zealand".

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. Source: The Royal Family / Facebook

"I know that the couple have greatly enjoyed New Zealanders’ warm hospitality and manaakitanga when they visited previously."

She added that Prince Charles had been a strong advocate for the environment, conservation and sustainability for many years.

"This visit will provide opportunities for him to engage with New Zealanders on those subjects, and to learn more about the ways in which New Zealand is preparing for the future," Ms Ardern said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It will be the third visit to New Zealand for the couple after they last came in November 2015.