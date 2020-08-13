Primary school student on Auckland’s North Shore tests positive for Covid-19

A primary school student on Auckland’s North Shore and a student at MIT in South Auckland have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a report.

Glamorgan School in Torbay. Source: Google Maps

As a result, Glamorgan School in Torbay will be closed until at least Monday, August 17, the school said in an email to parents.



The student was last at the school on August 11 and did not have symptoms, meaning there is a lower risk of the virus being passed to other students. They have since gone into quarantine with their family.



The MIT student, who was studying in the Otara campus' TechPark general engineering area, was not on campus while they were symptomatic, the NZ Herald reports.



They have since gone into self-isolation, and there are no close contacts of the case.

It's currently unknown whether these two cases are part of the 17 cases confirmed today by the Ministry of Health.