Primary healthcare workers take to Auckland streets demanding pay parity

Source:  1 NEWS

Thousands of primary healthcare workers have walked off the job today, demanding pay parity with their district health board counterparts.

More than 3000 nurses and staff across 500 general practices, accident and emergency centres and medical centres nationwide are striking for 24 hours. 

They say their DHB counterparts earn on average 10 per cent more despite having the same qualifications.

At Victoria Park in central Auckland some of those protesting are cheering and chanting for support.

Some are holding signs saying "toot for support", while others say "I'm not a second-class nurse".

There are similar scenes playing out across the country today, following two national rounds of stop work meetings and one-day strike action in September.

This strike was issued by the New Zealand Nurses Organisation last month.

There is another 24 hours strike planned for the end of this month.

