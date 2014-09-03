Price of water from the tap to rise for Aucklanders

Watercare will increase its water and wastewater charges for Auckland customers on July 1.

The company expects the price rises will result in an increase of around $2.30 a month (around $0.54 a week) for a typical three-person household.

Watercare’s chief financial officer, Marlon Bridge, says price rises are necessary to cover growing service delivery and infrastructure costs.

"Water and wastewater charges fund our day-to-day operations in supplying water to the people of Auckland, and treating wastewater to a high standard," he says.

"They also contribute towards infrastructure renewals and expansion that support development across the region."

Mr Bridge says that Watercare does not operate to make a profit nor does it receive any funding from property rates paid to Auckland Council.

"All the money we receive from customers goes into operating, maintaining and expanding our infrastructure to maintain a safe and reliable water and wastewater services for the future."

The price of water will increase by 2.5 per cent from $1.517 to $1.555 (including GST) per 1,000 litres and the price of wastewater services will increase by an average of 3.3 per cent.

$5.5 billion dollars will be spent on upgrading and expanding the infrastructure over the next 10 years.

Seventy per cent is said to be funding from water and wastewater charges, with the rest coming from "infrastructure to growth charges and borrowings".

• Water prices will increase from $1.517 to $1.555 (including GST) per 1,000 litres for all customers

• Fixed wastewater charges for domestic customers will rise by $7 to $225 per year and from $2.618 to $2.704 per 1,000 litres of wastewater discharged (including GST)

• Wastewater charges for non-domestic customers will increase by an average of 3.3 per cent